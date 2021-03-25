Unemployment benefits make their claim in history during pandemic

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although the number of new, or initial, unemployment claims in South Dakota was at 248 for the week ending March 20, 2021, it was still as close as it has ever been to the weekly pre-pandemic average of 232.

During the past 12 months of the pandemic, the new unemployment numbers added up. Unemployment is called reemployment in South Dakota. Several other states use unemployment and it’s the term used by the U.S. Department of Labor.

While new unemployment claims were adding up in South Dakota, they were also increasing in neighboring states. KELOLAND’s digital team has tracked weekly new unemployment claims in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota since March of 2020.

South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman also provided some other unemployment numbers in an interview this week.

South Dakota had 190 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 14, 2020. That increased to 1,761 for the week ending March 21 and 6,645 for the week ending March 28.

Comparatively, the state had 298 claims on March, 6, 2021 and 355 on March 13, 2021.

The claims from March through the week ending July 4 may have decreased overall but they were always steadily much higher than the average new claims in 2019. For example, new claims totaled 8,182 for the week ending April 4 and had dropped to 880 by June 6, but that drop was in a series of drops from 8,182 to around 6,000 to 5,269 on May 9 after dropping to below 5,000 in several prior weeks.

Neighboring states had similar immediate spikes in new claims in March of 2020. Steady high new claims continued through 2020.

Claims in Minnesota skyrocketed from 4,010 for the week ending March 14, 2020, to 116,438 for the week ending March 21, 2020.

New claims in North Dakota were at 415 for the week ending March 14, 2020. By the next week, new claims were at 5,662.

Unemployment benefits paid during the pandemic were divided into several categories of regular state, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), an emergency federal benefit called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

The regular state benefit is what’s paid out in any given year.

The FPUC is the extra $600 in federal benefits each week from the federal government.

The PUA provides income to unemployed workers who are not eligible for regular state UI or who have run out of their state UI benefits. This would include those who may be self-employed or people whose irregular history may not qualify them for regular state benefits.

The PEUC is a temporary program providing up to a total of 24 weeks of 100% federally funded benefits to individuals who qualify.

As of March 16, South Dakotans on unemployment have received $107.9 million in regular state benefits, $225.6 million in FPUC, $19.6 million in PUA and $7.2 million in PEUC, according to the DLR. That totals about $360.3 million.

During the Great Recession year of 2009, Hultman said the state paid $63.6 million in benefits.

The state benefit claims so far during the pandemic equals the total from the past five years, Hultman said.

The state had to add field of zeros to the data base to allow for the new payment numbers, Hultman said.

Although new claims had reached less than 1,000 on July 4, summer would not be a breeze.

KELOLAND examined the rates at which unemployed individuals used the total of 26 weeks of unemployment in the state.

In an April 11 story, Dawn Dovre of the S.D. DLR said people received unemployment benefits for an average of 13.7 weeks in the calendar year 2019.

KELOLAND did another check on unemployment exhaustion rates for a Dec. 18 story.

From September of 2019 to September of 2020, 47% of those receiving unemployment did so for a full 26 weeks, Dovre said for the Dec. 18 story.

The rate dropped by about 34% in October to 12.9% reaching 26 weeks, Dovre said.

The October rate was the most recent month available in December.

October ended with 856 new claims in South Dakota. There were 436 claims as of Nov. 28.

Some neighboring states had a different pattern. New claims increased from 12,499 on Oct. 31 to 24,527 on Nov. 28 in Minnesota. Iowa’s new claims increased from 4,609 on Oct. 31 to 5,357 on Nov. 28.

South Dakota and neighboring states were on a bit of a seesaw in December.

New claims in South Dakota were under 1,000 but teetered around 900 before dropping to 655 on Dec. 26.

North Dakota started the month with 1,709 claims on Dec. 2 before dropping to around 1,000 on Dec. 19 only to increase on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

By Dec. 12, the DLR had paid out a total of $323.0 million in the four state and federal unemployment funds.

Seasonal unemployment filings may have impacted some of the new claims in January.

There was a steady week-to-week increase in any of the five states.

February was a month in which new claims showed a marked improvement in South Dakota and neighboring states.

New claims had dropped below 400 in South Dakota for the week ending Feb. 27.

New claims were at 6,120 on Feb. 6 in Iowa and down to 4,452 on Feb. 27.