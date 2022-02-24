PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The drinking age in South Dakota remains 21 but soon bartenders as young as 18-years-old could be mixing your drinks.

Representative Charlie Hoffman (R-Eureka) spoke on behalf of Senator Mike Rohl’s (R-Aberdeen) Senate Bill 101 that would allow workers 18 years and older to serve and sell alcoholic beverages if the business generates less than 50% of their revenue from alcohol sales. This would help address workforce shortage issues, Hoffman told the House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon. Hoffman said that surrounding states have similar laws in place.

According to the Alcohol Policy Information System, 30 states allow for people under the age of 21 to bartend.

Rep. Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford) pushed back on Hoffman’s claims that this bill would address workforce shortages, saying that allowing underage workers to bartend won’t attract more applicants. Milstead and Rep. Nancy York (R-Watertown) cautioned against passing the bill based on 18-year-olds being impressionable and prone to giving into peer pressure.

“Let’s keep protecting our youth,” Milstead said.

While he wasn’t outright opposed to the bill, Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) said that it felt hypocritical to allow this bill to pass when last year the legislature was stating that 18-year-olds were too young to make decisions regarding tobacco purchase. There needs to be consistency, Karr told the House.

But the proponents of SB 101 outweighed those against it.

Rep. Caleb Finck (R-Tripp) said that coming from a smaller town, this bill would help with recruiting workers where labor is limited. This is hometown bar bill, Finck said. As far as concerns with underage workers drinking, Finck said that that concern still exists for 21-year-old bartenders who could have underage friends. Rep. Marty Overweg (R-New Holland) agreed with Finck. He asked the representatives to be respectful of good businesspeople who are running good businesses.

“Trust the local businessman,” Overweg said.

By a vote of 43-23, SB 101 passed the House of Representatives. It will now head to Governor Noem’s desk for her to sign into law.