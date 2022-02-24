SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ukraine is about three times larger than South Dakota in square miles.

The country covers about 233,000 square miles while South Dakota is about 77,116 miles. Ukraine is smaller than Texas which covers about 268,000 square miles.

Like South Dakota and its neighboring states, agriculture is a big deal in Ukraine. The country has 102.5 million acres of farm land which covers about 70% of the country.

According to the International Trade Administration, the agriculture sector generated approximately 9.3% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GFP).

Corn, wheat, sunflowers, and barley are Ukraine’s main crops. The country ranks high in global production of sunflowers.

The country’s farmland under production is as big as Italy, according to a March 4, 2021, article published by the Atlantic Council.

Associated Press

Ukraine is also home to the Carpathian Mountains. There are beaches and resorts in the south and villages and small cities in between it all.

Arcadia is one of the country’s most famous beaches.

The country’s tourism revenue has been increasing since 2014. Russia invaded the Crimea Peninsula in 2014.

The country had about 26 million tourists in 2013, 13 million in 2014 and 14 million in 2017 and 2018, according to Worlddata.

Ukraine has 24 provinces. Those provinces are Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Kiev, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn (its administrative center is Lutsk), Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, and Zhytomyr, according to nationsonline.org.

The country is bordered by Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia and Slovakia.

History often describes Ukraine with left bank and a right bank. With Poland on the west, it had control of the right bank for a period of years. Russia on the east had control of the left bank for a period of years. A 1667 truce gave Poland control of the right bank and Russia control of the left bank.

And prior to 2022, Ukraine also had regions that no longer exist such as Galicia which is now southeastern Poland and western Ukraine.

Galicia was part of Poland until the start of World War II when the Soviet Union united eastern Galicia to the Ukraine Soviet Socialist Republic, according to Britannica. At the end of the war, it became part of the U.S.S.R until 1991.

Starving farmers and villagers

History reports that described the past 300 years depict a Ukraine that often seemed like a pawn between countries.

While Russia has assaulted several Ukraine cities, airports and taken control at Chernobyl’s nuclear site as of Feb. 24, this isn’t the only time in the past 100 years that Russia or the former Soviet Union, has assaulted Ukraine, according to multiple historical reports.

Although agriculture is a key part of the Ukraine economy today, roughly 90 years ago, the country’s landscape was filled with farmers and small towns.

In the early 1930s, rural farmers and villagers, who made up roughly 80% of Ukraine’s population, according to the University of Minnesota.

In 1932 and 1933, millions of Ukrainians were killed in the Holodomor, a man-made famine engineered by the Soviet government of Joseph Stalin. An estimated 3.7 million people died in Holodomor which is described as genocide by many historians.

Why?

The Holodomor Museum website said the man-made famine was created in response to the farmers who resisted the Russian or Soviet attempts to govern the country.

Although Ukraine had established a Ukrainian state in 1918 there was almost constant interference from other countries.

After the third occupation of Ukrainian lands, which belonged to the Russian Empire, the Russian Bolsheviks established Soviet power by force using the puppet government, the Holodomor Museum said. Despite an agreed treaty that promised equity, that didn’t happen.

“The Soviet authorities forcefully speared among Ukrainian people new customs and new rituals, however, made them renounce their past, forget their origins, the Holodomor Museum said.

Farmers and villagers were the most forceful protesters and resisters. The Soviet Union diverted food and cut supplies to farmers and villagers even while selling food to other countries in a deliberate effort to starve villagers and farmers, multiple history reports said.

Special papers were needed to obtain food from other areas and farmers were denied those papers.

Cherynobyl

A nuclear reactor accident in northern Ukraine on April 26, 1986, deposited radioactive materials in many parts of Europe.

The accident was a “result of flawed reactor design that was operated with inadequately trained personnel,” the World Nuclear Association said. “The resulting steam explosion and fires released at least 5% of the radioactive reactor core into the environment, with the deposition of radioactive materials in many parts of Europe.”

Twenty eight people died in the weeks after the accident. Multiple thyroid cancer cases with 15 deaths have been linked to the accident. Thousands of people were evacuated.

On Dec. 15, 2000, the last reactor in operation at the Chernobyl site was shut down.

The decommissioning started after that shut down.

“This involves the removal and disposal of fuel and wastes, decontamination of the plant and the area surrounding it, including any soil and water that may be radioactive. There are three retired reactors to be decommissioned on site, a project expected to take several decades,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

Chernobyl is about 60 miles north of Kyiv. Ihe IAEA said there are 187 small communities in the exclusion zone that remained abandoned to this day.

Russian troops captured Chernobyl on Feb. 24.