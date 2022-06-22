SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — History was made on the Rosebud Indian Reservation Tuesday.

According to the United States Department of the Treasury, Janet Yellen’s visit to the Rosebud Indian Reservation was the first time a Treasury Secretary visited a tribal nation. Yellen flew into Pierre Tuesday and drove the 100-plus miles to Rosebud.

Yellen made the visit to Rosebud to discuss how the American Rescue Plan money has helped the tribe’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 12 minute presentation video posted on Yellen’s Twitter account, Yellen and Rosebud Tribal President Scott Herman discussed the federal government’s relationship with Indian tribes.

“It’s really meaningful to me to see firsthand the beauty of the Rosebud Reservation and to hear about the rich heritage of the Lakota people,” Yellen said. “It’s also been illuminating to listen to you discuss the deep challenges that you and tribal nations around the country face and hear your thoughts on how we can partner together.”

Yellen said her career has focused on economic policy and how it can help people. She said policies can do a lot to help tribal communities.

Yellen cited a federal report that found more than 25% of Native Americans live in poverty.

“For Native Americans living on Reservations, the unemployment rate is around 50 percent,” Yellen said. “Those numbers are unthinkably high.”

Yellen said the COVID-19 pandemic was extra hard on Native American businesses and organizations. She said tribal revenue was lost for tribal services.

Yellen said the American Rescue Plan led to ‘a historic investment in Indian Country.’ She said Rosebud used some of the money for affordable housing projects and added $30 billion has turned into direct aid.

“We’ve strengthened our government-to-government relationship with tribal nations,” Yellen said. “At Treasury, we integrated tribal leader feedback into our implementation and distribution of funds.”

Yellen ended her remarks by highlighting Chief Lynn Malerba, who President Joe Biden appointed as the next Treasurer of the United States. Malerba will be the first Native American to serve as Treasurer of the United States.

“For the first time in history, a Native woman’s name will be the signature on our currency,” Yellen said. “We know that the programs the government is now implementing are by no means sufficient to remedy centuries long inequities and injustices but they’re a start. It’s a start that I think we can build on in the years to come.”

Photo from South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted photos of Yellen’s plane and troopers who assisted in escorting Yellen to Rosebud.