Two Rapid City school district teams in quarantine following 7 positive COVID-19 cases

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The competitive cheer and dance team is from Rapid City Central.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Stevens football team and the Rapid City Central competitive cheer and dance team now have students in quarantine following seven positive COVID-19 cases, Rapid City School District Communications Manager Katy Urban confirmed with KELOLAND News.

Six people associated with the Rapid City Stevens football team have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the entire football team in quarantine.

One positive COVID-19 case on the Rapid City Central competitive cheer and dance team has put 23 students in quarantine.

