Two nursing home officials say they don’t know details of White House directive to test all in next two weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said it Monday and the White House announced that it recommends coronavirus testing be completed at all 15,000 nursing homes in the nation, the Associated Press reports.

The president of a nursing home in Watertown and an official representing the organization that owns two nursing homes in Northwest Iowa said they weren’t sure how to handle the Vice President’s direction.

“I haven’t received anything on that,” said Loren Diekman, the president and chief executive officer of Jenkins Living Center in Watertown. “I think it would be helpful,” he said.

“I think it’s a great idea but I don’t think the (testing) capacity is there yet,” said Jason Bridie, the spokesman for Care Initiatives, the non-profit organization that owns 44 nursing homes in Iowa including Lyon Specialty in Rock Rapids and Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley.

The state of Iowa’s Department of Health has conducted mass testing at nursing homes when three or more COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, Bridie said.

“The best thing would be rapid testing,” Diekman said. Results would be known much sooner than in 48 to 72 hours, Diekman said.

Testing and vaccines may need to be key pieces to re-opening nursing homes to outside visitors and/or returning to what would be normal operations, Diekman and Bridie said.