Two local doctors say parents need to plan for children who will need care at home as COVID-19 cases will increase when school starts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coronavirus cases will increase when school opens and parents may need to stay home with ill children or other virus-related reasons so two local doctors said parents need to plan ahead for that scenario, two local doctors said.

Dr. Mike Elliot of Avera and Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford spoke at Monday’s city of Sioux Falls COVID-19 news conference.

Wilde said parents should find if they have time available from work and will be allowed to stay home with their children if needed during the pandemic.

If they can’t, they need to plan for someone who can, Wilde said.

If the grandparents are over 60, it may not be a good idea to plan on grandparents caring for children who cannot be in school, Elliot said.

The Centers for Disease Control has categorized people over 65 as vulnerable to COVID-19. Those with underlying medical conditions are also more vulnerable than the general population.

Wilde and Elliot said their health care employees who have children in school will also be impacted should children become ill or have a COVID-19 related reason for not attending school during the pandemic.

“We are concerned about it,” Elliot said.

Some private school started this week in the Sioux Falls area. Sioux Falls public schools are scheduled to start Aug. 27.