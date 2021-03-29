Two homes destroyed by Schroeder fire near Rapid City; Updates on others burning across South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem took part in news conference Monday afternoon at the National Guard armory in Rapid City to address multiple wildfires burning across the state.

She was joined at the conference by Jay Esperance, director of South Dakota Wildland Fire, Rob Powell, incident commander for the Schroeder fire burning just west of Rapid City, and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.

Esperance talked about how response was mobilized, including the request for outside resources to fight the blazes. Esperance commended the volunteer firefighters for the job they have done so far and offered thanks for the immediate support they have received from different organizations.

Powell began by describing the way in which the Schroeder fire has burned since it began. He says there is still lots of fuel to burn in the area of Nameless Cave Road. He also said efforts are underway to evacuate other neighborhoods in surrounding valleys.

“It’s still moving pretty good down in those canyons,” said Powell, and while they don’t expect much fire activity in certain areas, they would be preparing to evacuate as a precaution.

In terms of fighting the fires, Powell says that they have not been able to use aircraft due to unsafe conditions. The fire near Rapid City is mainly in the Westberry Trails area, which he says is a tough area to get into.

Powell says that roughly 800 acres have been burned in the Schroeder fire, and the current goal is to keep it from crossing South Dakota Highway 44.

Sheriff Thom for his part stressed interagency cooperation, not just at the Schroeder fire but also in the Keystone area.

Expressing the personal impact of the fire, Thom shared he watched his neighbor’s house go up in flames as they evacuated the neighborhood.

Governor Noem spoke last, expressing her appreciation for first responders and praising the cooperation between different agencies. She went on to lay out what was currently known about the path of the Schroeder fire, which burned from the area near Schroeder Rd, along Nemo Rd toward Wildberry trails before heading south toward Highway 44.

Calling it an “incredibly fluid situation,” Noem went on to emphasize the importance of following evacuation orders, saying that it is imperative for keeping families safe.

Following these statements, the gathered officials fielded questions.

At the time of the news conference, the officials said at least two residences have burned, as well as several outbuildings. In terms of evacuations, they say around 400-500 people have been removed from the area.

Noem also gave a breakdown of the other fires burning in the region. Of the two near Keystone, Noem says the one nearest to town is believed to be around 40 acres, but that is not threatening businesses in the city. The one farther to the southwest is about 75 acres large says Noem, and it is heading south.

Speaking about the situation near Murdo and Kadoka, Noem says that the blaze is growing rapidly, has crossed the interstate in at least one place, and has caused at least one accident on I-90.

The officials say there are not yet plans to set up a shelter in Rapid City for those who have evacuated, but one will be made available if necessary. Powell estimates that currently there are around 250 firefighters from across the region deployed to fight the fire.

Esperance and Noem closed out the questioning, stating that a FEMA grant has already been secured to pay for damages. The cause of the Schroeder fire has not yet been determined, but Noem says it did begin on private property.