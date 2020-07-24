Two games from the District 4B baseball tournament to stream on KELOLAND.com

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The District 4B baseball tournament, also known as the Cornbelt District, will begin their annual district tournament on Friday, July 24.

The tournament will begin with a pair of first round ‘play-in’ games on Friday and KELOLAND will be covering game one.

The first game will feature the ninth seeded Colman A’s and the number eight seed, Dell Rapids PBR. The winner of that game will face Lennox in the next round, while the loser will face elimination on Sunday.

The second game that will stream on KELOLAND.com will be on Saturday as the sixth seeded Madison Broncos cross paths with the third seed, Dell Rapids Mudcats.

Colman enters Friday’s contest with a 4-8 record in the Cornbelt District.

Colman has relied on their defense this season as they are allowing less than five and a half runs per game, however their offense has been their down fall.

The A’s have been shutout three times this season and are scoring less than four runs per contest. Colman is 3-2 this season in games that they have scored more than five runs, which means the A’s offense will be key to a victory Friday.

PBR enters the postseason with a 5-8 record in league games this season.

Dell Rapids has picked up their five wins by using an offense that is scoring more than five runs per contest.

The PBR defense has had some issues. A stretch from late June to the middle of July resulted in PBR allowing nearly 50 runs in six games, an average of more than eight per game.

Dell Rapids won just two of those six games.

Outside of that stretch, PBR allowed only 28 runs in their other seven games, resulting in three wins and four losses.

Colman and Dell Rapids have met twice already this season as the two teams split the season series.

Dell Rapids won the first game on June 11 as they earned a 3-0 shutout win over the A’s.

Colman would even the series with a 7-4 win over Dell Rapids on June 30.

Friday’s coverage will begin around 5:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.coms’ Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the action by clicking on the link below: