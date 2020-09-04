Two Football Friday games to stream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND.com has it expanded it’s high school football coverage to provide more live sports.

Week two of the high school football season will feature another full slate of livestream games on KELOLAND.com.

Along with the livestream coverage, the KELOLAND Sports team will be covering 11 games, which will have highlights on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:30 p.m.

The first game starts at 6:00 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

The contest will feature #4 Harrisburg vs. #5 Sioux Falls Washington.

Friday’s game will be the first game of the 2020 President’s Bowl. You can see a preview of Friday’s match-up below:

The second game to stream on Football Friday will be #3 Canton vs. #5 Madison with play-by-play provided by Dakota’s Best AM 1390.

Canton is looking for their first win after a narrow loss to Tea Area last week, while Madison is looking to improve to 2-0, following a six point win over Dakota Valley last Friday.