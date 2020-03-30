Two employees of Deadwood’s Saloon #10 test positive for COVID-19, state health officials say

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two employees of Saloon #10 in Deadwood have tested positive for COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) said in a news release. Both workers reported working while ill with COVID symptoms, the state DOH said.
Any individual who visited Saloon #10 between March 18 and March 21 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms of infection, the DOH said in the news release. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV.
The city of Deadwood closed bars, restaurants, casinos and similar businesses on March 25. Restaurants are allowed to use curbside, carry out or delivery.
