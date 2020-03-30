Breaking News
Two employees of Deadwood’s Saloon #10 test positive for COVID-19, state health officials say

KELOLAND.com Original

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two employees of Saloon #10 in Deadwood have tested positive for COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) said in a news release. Both workers reported working while ill with COVID symptoms, the state DOH said.

Any individual who visited Saloon #10 between March 18 and March 21 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms of infection, the DOH said in the news release. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV.

The city of Deadwood closed bars, restaurants, casinos and similar businesses on March 25. Restaurants are allowed to use curbside, carry out or delivery.

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

