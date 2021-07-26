Two class ‘A’ state tournament games to be featured on KELOLAND.com

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Monday, July 26 with a double header from the Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball State Tournament.

You can stream Tuesday’s action by clicking on the link above:

After three days and ten games of action, the state tournament field is narrowed down to four teams, with just one of them being undefeated.

#1 SIOUX FALLS EAST VS. #6 RAPID CITY POST 22 – 5:30 P.M.

The first game features the top-seeded Sioux Falls East Post 15 vs. Rapid City Post 22.

This game is a full elimination game meaning the winner will advance to championship Tuesday, while the loser’s season will come to a close.

#4 RENNER ROYALS VS. #5 PIERRE POST 8 – 8:00 P.M.

The final livestream game of the tournament will feature a rematch of the second game that livestreamed on KELOLAND.com from the state tournament.

Renner will meet Pierre at 8:00 p.m. on Monday night, but this game is not a full elimination game.

The contest is an elimination game for Pierre only. If Pierre wins, they advance to the 4:30 game on Tuesday, but if they fall, they will be eliminated.

If Renner wins, they’ll play at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with two chances to win one game to claim the class ‘A’ state title.

If the Royals lose, they’ll play in the second game on Tuesday, with the winner being named the state champion. Either way, Renner will be playing in the 2021 Class ‘A’ Legion State Championship.

Coverage of the games will begin around 5:25 p.m. on Monday and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.