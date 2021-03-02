Two class ‘A’ girls SoDak 16 games to stream on KELOLAND.com on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two class ‘A’ girls SoDak 16 games will livestream on KELOLAND.com on Thursday, March 4.

The first game will feature a region 4 matchup between #8 Dakota Valley and #9 Tea Area. That game will tip on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

The Titans enter Thursday’s contest following their 58-35 win over Elk-Point Jefferson in the second round of the Region 4 playoffs.

As for the Panthers, they enter the SoDak 16 following their 61-60 narrow victory over Lennox.

The second game to stream on KELOLAND.com will feature #5 Sioux Falls Christian against #12 Flandreau. That game will tip-off around 7:45 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers enter the SoDak 16 with an impressive 18-3 record. The Chargers picked up a 60-37 win over Garretson in the second round of the Region 3 playoffs.

Flandreau was the number three seed in the class ‘A’ Region 2 playoffs, but they earned an upset win over the second seed, Florence/Henry, 52-46. The Fliers wrtr one of eight teams to the reach the state tournament in 2020, prior to it being canceled. They’ll look to reach the state tournament for the second straight season.

Pregame coverage will begin around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will provide the play-by-play.