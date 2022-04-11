SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2016, 11.33% of eligible voters in Sioux Falls voted in the municipal election.

The city had 113,264 registered voters in 2016 and only 12,828 of them voted.

Registered vote totals in Sioux Falls would include only active votes, which means someone who has voted in at least the past four years. For example, voting in the 2014 election or 2012 election before 2016. If total registered voters included active and inactive voters, it’s likely the turnout percentage would decrease.

Since 2000, the percentage of registered voters who turnout for a non-mayor’s race is always under 20%.

Although when city residents are voting for mayor the turnout percentage increases, the mayor’s race isn’t exactly causing voters to flood the polls.

The 2018 municipal election drew 30.5% of the city’s registered voters to choose city officials including a new mayor.

A run-off in the mayor’s race between Paul TenHaken and Jolene Loestcher and a council seat run-off election between Curt Soehl and Zach DeBoer drew 31.76% of the registered voters. But in the roughly four weeks between the two elections, the city lost about 500 registered voters.

The city had fewer registered voters in 2020 for an election that included school board and city council. The election drew 25.92% of the 111,809 registered voters.

The municipal election of 2014 drew 32.93% of the 97,126 registered voters. The city said 31,900 of the registered voters participated.

The 2014 race include an election for mayor.

Here’s the turnout for 2000 through 2012: 2000: 14.8%; 2002: 36.9%; 2004: 19.18%, 2006: 37.08%; 2008: 14.06%; 2010: 32.16%; 2012: 14.28%.

Some years, as many as 11 people ran for mayor in Sioux Falls. In 2006, 11 people ran for mayor.

Dave Munson received 27.9% of the votes while Bruce Halverson received 21.18% of the votes in the April election. The April election had a voter turnout of 37%.

Also about two percentage points separate council candidates Pat Costello and David Volk.

The run off drew 33% of the registered voters with Munson winning 51.6% to Halverson’s 48.35. Costello won the council seat with 57.6% of the vote.

Six people ran for mayor in 2010. Mike Huether defeated Kermit Staggers in the run-off election which drew 35.19% of the registered voters.