Turner County Fair moves ahead with 2020 plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Turner County Fair is “moving ahead” with their 2020 fair plans.

“Right now, we have set July 16 as the date,” fair manager Lavonne Meyer said. “That is our ‘go or no go’ date. It gives us a month to get ready if we proceed with the fair.”

The fair is looking at how the people will feel about attending the fair.

“It is still too early to make a decision for this year’s fair,” Meyer said. “We are one of the later fairs and that will help us.”

The fair is planning on implementing more hand washing stations for this year’s fair. They are also taking more precautions to keep fairgoers safe.

A Possible Change of Plans

The North Dakota State Fair, along with some county fairs in North Dakota have canceled their 2020 fairs.

Meyer says it’s way too early to cancel or not cancel this year’s fair, but she also hopes for exhibits either way.

“If we can’t have the fair, I think we would still have a 4-H achievement days,” Meyer said. “It would give the kids a chance to showcase all of their hard work on their exhibits.”

The fair would adapt to the ‘new norm’ and social distance if they held an achievement days event, Meyer said.

There won’t be a change in this year’s fair for a while, Meyer says, but they will have to wait and see how the COVID-19 situation in South Dakota develops.

Taking things a day at a time

The Turner County Fair continues to take things day by day as most things change every day.

The fair board will meet on June 1 as they continue to plan for this year’s fair.

The Turner County fair is scheduled for August 17-20. You can learn more about this year’s fair by visiting the Turner County Fair website.