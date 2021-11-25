Turkey on the table part of 46 million birds to be eaten this Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Based on the numbers, there is a good chance that a Thanksgiving turkey on an upper midwestern table came from Minnesota.

The state is the leader in turkey production with 40 million birds in 2020, according to the USDA. That is nine million more than North Carolina which holds second place.

The U.S. was projected to produce 5.61 billion pounds of ready to eat turkey by November of this year, according to the USDA.

Americans are expected to eat about 15.4 pounds of turkey this year at an average price of $1.21 per pound.

The most turkey will be eaten at Thanksgiving with about 46 million turkeys eaten, according to the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

In general only male turkeys, or toms, have beards. But a small percentage of females, or hens, will grow a beard.

Only toms gobble.

But if you can’t see a turkey or hear one, there is another way to identify a turkey’s sex. The shape of the droppings is different.

A male’s will be shaped like the letter J, a female’s more spiral-shaped, according to Audubon.

The turkey on the table may not have flown in its lifetime but wild turkeys can.

Audubon says wild turkeys can fly up to 60 mph. Domestic turkeys have too large of breasts to fly.

Domestic turkeys can still run. Wild turkeys can reach speeds of 25 mph.