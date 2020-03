Moving a turbine and generator caused a traffic delay on Interstate 29 today near Clear Lake, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The photo is courtesy of the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook page.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 at mile marker 164 (Castlewood/Clear Lake) exit was temporarily closed earlier today to allow a gas turbine and generator to be moved, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. At about 2:20 p.m. Tony Magan of the DPS said motorists could still expect a delay of about 15 minutes.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol as well as Deuel County Sheriffs Office assisted the company moving a gas turbine and generator, Mangan said.