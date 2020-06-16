Tuesday, June 16 First@4: COVID-19 update; SBA reopens loans; ATF offering $10,000 reward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

The death toll from COVID-19 increased by two for a new total of 77 as total cases continue to approach 6,000, according to the latest test result update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 38 new positive coronavirus cases announced Tuesday, bring the state’s total to 5,966

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is mourning the death of a leader in the department.

The fire department says Captain Kendall Ward has died.

In a Facebook post, SFFR says Ward was a 25-year employee with a “service mindset for the City of Sioux Falls.”

COVID-19 is still impacting people and small businesses throughout the country. To help with economic loss, the U.S. Small Business Administration reopened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance program portal.

The Small Business Administration is also assisting small businesses and non-profits with the Paycheck Protection Program. That program is accepting applications until June 30, 2020.

The Mitchell Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of suspects involved in burglary at Palace City Pawn in Mitchell.

On June 1, at 3 a.m., surveillance footage shows four suspects enter the pawnshop, stealing a number of firearms and leaving the scene.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s administration is waiting for guidance from the federal government about what to do next with the remaining supply of hydroxychloroquine tablets.

According to Sanford’s spokesperson, Sanford will continue to utilize their inventory of the drug for the treatment of other illnesses. He also said, the state of South Dakota controls the supply of the drug from the national stockpile.