Tuesday, July 14 First@4: Executive order from President Trump; South Dakota’s high watercraft fatality rate

Data from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the latest COVID-19 case count in the state.

On Tuesday, 48 new positive test results were reported, bringing the state’s total to 7,572. There are now 6,599 total recoveries, 56 more than Monday.

Active cases decreased to 864, and the death toll remained at 109.

The Sioux Falls School District is hoping local Spanish-speaking residents will apply to be education assistants this fall.

That’s because a recent executive order from President Trump suspending some new visas for foreign workers is impacting roughly 30 positions districtwide.

South Dakota may not have the most registered watercraft in the U.S. but it had a very high fatality rate in 2019.

South Dakota had five watercraft fatalities and 57,825 registered watercrafts in 2019. That’s a fatality rate of 8.6 according to the 2019 Recreational Boating Statistics compiled by the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety and Department of Homeland Security.

The state requires all motorboats and all other boats over 12 feet in length to be registered.

The registered watercraft in South Dakota was .5% of all registered watercraft in the U.S. in 2019.

A shotgun was used in a robbery at the Get n’ Go at the intersection of West 12th Street and South West Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Police say normally a hand gun is used in robberies, making this case somewhat unusual.

Police shared surveillance video of the suspect on Twitter.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens say a man in downtown Sioux Falls was yelling racial slurs and anti-LGBTQ+ comments. According to Clemens, the man was trying to get a rise out of people.

Clemens says the man has done this before and it falls under his rights of free speech. He also says as long as there’s no assault or threats, there isn’t any laws against what the man is doing.