SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group entrusted with helping to preserve South Dakota’s history got an update on a renovation project at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre on April 21.

Ben Jones, the South Dakota Historian and Director of the State Historical Society, told the historical society’s board of trustees that construction should start in late summer or early fall.

The timeline is an estimate, he said.

Jones and the building committee will be meeting with the ISG and other project representatives in the coming days to discuss the project and timeline.

The construction environment is challenging now as the demand for certain materials has outpaced the supply, Jones said.

“(Materials) might be tough to get,” Jones said.

The project will be planned around possible waits for material, he said.

The renovation received about $12.1 million in state fund. The state’s general fund will supply $8,881,785 and designated and gave the authority for $3.3 million from a different fund.

Information provided to the Legislature in January showed the estimated cost at $19.9 million.

When lawmakers visited the center they had “a lot of good questions,” Jones said.

The plan has already had some changes, Jones said.

The restrooms will be placed together instead of separating the locations in the building, he said. Also, the plan will also include how to make the lobby more inviting for guests.

“It’s all very exciting,” Jones said.

Other planned improvements include interactive exhibits in the museum, and additional space for storage making the facility more user-friendly to technology.

“We are looking forward to the space,” Ronette Rumpca of the museum said at the trustees meeting.