Trumpet players of all ages participate in ‘Taps Across America’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People throughout KELOLAND participated in Taps Across America for Memorial Day this year.

It’s a national event on the day of remembrance where people play Taps during the afternoon to honor those who served.

In the video player above, Will Kuhl of Buffalo Gap, South Dakota. Kuhl, who will be a senior at Hot Springs High School, is the marching band drum major. He has been playing the trumpet since the 5th grade.

Here are just some of the performances shared with KELOLAND News.

Ashlyn Weber, 14, of Wessington Springs, S.D. just completed the 8th grade. She has played the trumpet for four years.

Tim Bjorklund of Arlington, South Dakota played Taps at Lake Poinsett in South Dakota this year. Bjorklund has been playing the trumpet since grade school. As well as playing in a group with his former band teacher, Bjorklund also plays Taps for many of the local veterans’ funerals and at the local Memorial Day service.



If you took part in ‘Taps Across America’ you can send us a video of your performance and we’ll share it online.