Trump expected to be at fireworks at July 3 Mount Rushmore, Noem says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore on July 3.

“It’s truly going to be spectacular,” Gov. Kristi Noem said during a news briefing Thursday morning. “There will be no better place to celebrate or independence and we are excited that President Trump will be joining us for this event.”

Noem and Jim Hagen, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, said state officials have been working with state and federal officials for more than a year to plan for the July 3 event.

“It’s an exciting day for us,” Hagen said.

“We can’t think of anything better than to celebrate…and have a little fun on July 3…,” Hagen said.

Hagen said the state is planning for a crowd of 7,500 people who will need tickets to attend.

Tickets will be handled the a lottery system on recreation.gov, Hagen said. Entries start at 9 a.m. Central Time and 10 a.m. Mountain Time tomorrow. Entries will close at midnight next Tuesday.

Noem said the state is continuing to calculate the costs for having the July 3 event.

The state did have an original plan for social distancing but Noem said there will not be a social distancing plan. However, if people are concerned they should not attend the event.

The state is already seeing tourists coming from other states and she does not have additional concerns about COVID-19 with the July 3 event, Noem said.