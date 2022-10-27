SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from a sample of 1,500 voters who were very likely to vote on Nov. 8. The poll has a plus or minus error of 2.4 percentage points.

Trump would not win with as high of percentage as in past years in this hypothetical race.

Trump had 62% of the vote in 2016 when he was elected president and 62% in 2020 when he lost to Biden.

The new poll shows that Trump would receive 53% of the vote to Biden’s 33% in a hypothetical race.

The 53% is slightly less than the 56% of support incumbent Republican Kristi Noem has received in the governor’s race poll.

The poll asked likely voters if the FBI’s investigation of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s home and property in Florida, would have any impact on voting for him if Trump ran in 2024.

Forty-one percent of respondents said it would make them more likely to vote for him. Thirty-two percent said it made no difference while 28% said it made it less likely to vote for him.

Biden’s approval level in the state now may have something to do with how voters would respond if Trump ran against the president in 2024.

Sixty-two percent of the voters said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president. Thirty-one percent approve. Seven percent have no opinion or are neutral.

South Dakota has nearly double the number of registered Republicans to Democrats, which can impact the approval rating on Biden’s presidency. The ratio is about the same for registered Independents. Fifty-two percent of the voters who responded to the poll said they were registered Republicans.

The approval ratings are similar to the leads Republican candidates have in U.S. House and U.S. Senate races where Republican incumbent Rep. Dusty Johnson leads with 59% and incumbent Republican Sen. John Thune leads with 58%.