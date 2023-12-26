SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow, ice and rain all contributed to a decision to close portions of Interstate 90 from Monday, Dec. 25 into Tuesday the 26th. The interstate was reopened Tuesday morning.

To get a better idea of the changing conditions, KELOLAND News spoke with South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Parker Bailey, who was out on I-90 west of Sioux Falls Tuesday.

“Conditions are still ever-changing,” said Bailey. “Travelers should expect to encounter slippery or ice-covered roads as they continue to travel across the state.”

Bailey highlighted some of the changing conditions over the previous 48-hours. “We’ve seen snow, ice, wind — even some rain — we’ve seen some crashes and some slide-ins,” he said.

Thankfully, said Bailey, there had not been any injury accidents reported by the time he spoke with us on Tuesday afternoon.

In terms of driving in these conditions, Bailey shared some of the tips he himself follows.

“We do slow down, we increase our following distance while out on the road — expect extra stopping time if we need to slow down,” listed Bailey. Other things he said to do are to wear seat belts, not use cruise control during poor weather and to monitor speed.

As for mistakes people make driving, Bailey says one of the most common they see is not giving plows the space they need to work. “They have very large blind spots,” he warned, adding that these machines are traveling slower too. “Don’t pass those snow plows. The conditions are much better behind the plow than in front of the plow.”