This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The hand count of ballots will only happen in Tripp County.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One South Dakota county will forgo machines to count ballots on Election Day next week.

The Tripp County Commission voted 5-0 on Oct. 11 to hand count the midterm election. Tripp County Commissioner Joyce Kartak made the motion and Dan Forgey seconded the motion to hand count the ballots. The motion came after an hour and 45 minute discussion was held on the concerns of the elections and the machine used to count the ballots, according to minutes from the Tripp County Commission.

According to election results from the last midterm election in 2018, Tripp County voters cast 2,489 votes in the governor’s race. In the 2020 election, Tripp County voters cast 2,696 votes in the U.S. President race.

According to the minutes, Rick Wieble and Jessica Pollman with the South Dakota Canvassing Group joined the Tripp County Commission meeting by Zoom.

The South Dakota Canvassing Group organized after Mike Lindell held a cyber symposium at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls in August 2021. That group worked with lawmakers with the South Dakota Freedom Caucus to sign an “election integrity” letter and hold a public meeting on elections in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Canvassing Group says it wants to change election laws in South Dakota.

Tripp County’s courthouse is located in Winner in south central South Dakota. The Tripp County Auditor’s office says it runs dual administration for both Tripp and Todd County. A person with the Tripp County auditor’s office told KELOLAND News the hand count will only include Tripp County.

KELOLAND News reached out to the chairman of the Tripp County Commission for comment about the decision. Any response will be added to this story.

Counties weigh hand counts

Other counties have weighed in on the issue of hand county ballots.

Fall River County will do a hand count of three races in two precincts on election night, said county auditor Sue Ganje.

The hand count is in response to South Dakota Canvassing Group which has attended several county board meetings, Ganje said.

Ganje said she is not aware of any evidence of any errors with the vote tabulation equipment used by the county.

“I guess the commissioners were kind of curious,” Ganje said. “A motion was made and this is what we will do.”

Ganje said she will be training individuals who will do the hand count.

The Black Hills Pioneer reported Butte County, located north of the Black Hills in western South Dakota, deferred the decision to conduct a hand count of the ballots or not to the county auditor Annie Capp. Capp said the decision to conduct a hand count will be determined by the number of volunteers who choose to stay to conduct the hand count.