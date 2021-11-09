Trillion dollar package means millions for South Dakota’s roads, bridges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota should expect to receive $1.9 billion in federal aid for highway projects over the next five years under the recently approved federal infrastructure package, according to President Joe Biden’s administration.

But that is not the only money that would come to South Dakota. The state would also receive $225 million for bridge repair, $124 million for public transition and additional millions for other projects including broadband improvements.

Federal money has helped fixed roads, bridges, railroads and other infrastructure in South Dakota for many years. The federal money is used for projects coordinated by the DOT but it also moves down to county and cities.

South Dakota has received about $1.8 billion from 2016 to 2021 in federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST act) funding, according to TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit organization that has existed since 1973.

Since 2016, the state has received about $1.91 back in every $1 South Dakota motorists pay in a federal user fee, according to TRIP.

The state of South Dakota received $375 million in direct federal funding for infrastructure in 2019-2020, according to state’s department of transportation 2019-2020 annual report.

For fiscal year 2021, $308,725,625 was earmarked for South Dakota in FAST money, according to ConstructionDive online in an October 2020 post.

Federal money helps fix highways and bridges at the state level but it’s also used for bridges and roads in state counties.

South Dakota gets a C- grade for the condition of its infrastructure, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). The ASCE’s 2021 report card says 17% of the state’s bridges are in poor condition.

According to the SD DOT 2019-2020 annual report about 98% of the state-owned bridges are in fair or better condition.

But not all bridges in the state are owned by the state.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) said of the 5,880 bridges in the state, 1,038 are classified as structurally deficient That’s an improvement over the 1,055 bridges with the same classification in 2016.

It takes money to fix those bridges.

The ARTBA said South Dakota has identified 2,477 bridges in need of some repair at an estimated cost of $992.9 million.

McCook County Highway Superintendent Mic Kreutzfeldt the biggest use of federal money in his county is for bridge projects.

“Federal money will definitely impact our ability to (do) bridges,” Kreutzfeldt said.

Brown County Highway Superintendent Dirk Rogers said the county, as our most counties and the state, is behind on bridge improvement projects.

The county has five posted bridges which means those bridges are restricted to vehicles of a certain weight.

But there are counties with as many as 66 posted bridges, Rogers said.

Weight restrictions can make it difficult for farmers to reach fields or cause deliveries and transport to take alternative routes.

Brown County will receive about $425,000 in federal money in this fiscal year, Rogers said.

The county is happy to get $425,000 but Rogers also wanted to provide context.

“That paves about three miles of road,” Rogers said.

But, Rogers said his early look at the infrastructure plan shows there could be a 20% increase in federal money.

“Every little bit helps,” Rogers said.

Kreutzfeldt said about one third of McCook’s 287 roads can qualify for federal money as of 2021.

The White House brief said South Dakota has more than 2,031 miles of highway in poor condition.

TRIP estimates that it costs motorists $562 per year to drive on roads in poor or mediocre condition. Those costs come from additional repairs, accelerated vehicle depreciation, and increased fuel consumption and tire wear.

It’s too soon to know what the impact of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill will have on the state and counties, Kreutzfeldt and Rogers said.

Rogers said more public transit money could help in his county. There is a large employer just outside of Aberdeen and public transit could benefit those employees, he said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing for broadband expansion in the state during her term.

The Legislature this year passed her $100 million broadband initiative, in part because the state benefitted from COVID-19 federal relief money.

The federal infrastructure package includes about $65 billion for broadband improvements. South Dakota would get $100 million, according to the White House.

The infrastructure plan also includes money to help states cope with impacts of climate change, cyber attacks and extreme weather events. South Dakota would get $19.6 million over five years to help with wildfires.

From January through September 2021, the state has recorded 221 fires, according South Dakota State Wildland Fire. Ninety-three of those were caused by lightning.

There are about 645 public water systems (PWS) in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). The state will receive $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure in the state.

The state is also pursuing additional electric vehicle chargers, in part because of the advocacy from the state’s tourism department.

The infrastructure package would provide an estimated $29 million over five years to support the expansion of electronic vehicle charging stations across the state. The estimate in this category could change with updated data and the fiscal year.

South Dakota would also receive $82 million over five years for airport improvement projects.

Various airports in the state have used federal money on improvements.

For example, city of Watertown is using some federal money to build a for a new terminal.