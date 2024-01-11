SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three state departments, Treasury, Veteran Affairs and Military, went before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations Thursday morning to pitch their budgets for the next year.

The focus for the Treasury Department, which seeks a total budget increase of $4,024,112 in fiscal year 2025, is increasing awareness of unclaimed property in South Dakota.

According to the treasury report, there are 877,475 claimable properties in South Dakota, valued at $100,845,382.59.

A concern of the treasury which they wish to address is the extent to which South Dakota is surpassed by other states when it comes to the money the state puts toward raising awareness and attempting to get those with unclaimed property to claim it.

In service of improving this, the department is seeking increased funds to focus on in-state advertising of the amount of unclaimed property.

Coming next was the Department of Veteran Affairs who are seeking an increase in $7,437 in general funds for an increase in pay for Veterans’ Service Officers, an increase of $106,912 in general funds for a change in FMAP, and an increase of $21,974 in general funds for utility costs.

The department also seeks a decrease of $106,912 in federal funds for FMAP and of $38,180 in other fund expenditure authority for utilities.

One major issue highlighted by the department was the need for increased nursing care for veterans in the state.

Part of the decrease comes from a shift in funding for certain aspects of the program from general funding to federal funding.

Veteran Affairs also laid out their 5-year outlook, seeking to increase the reach of benefits in rural and tribal communities, planning of phase two of the Vet Cemetery and increasing awareness of the Veteran’s home to increase staffing.

One potential option mentioned when it comes to staffing was a program that would see Hot Springs High Schoolers working as CNAs.

The final presentation of the day came from the Department of the Military (DOM), during which time was devoted to outlining the threat posed by China by DOM Secretary Major General Mark Morrell.

The DOM is requesting an increase of $604,032 in general funds and an increase of $1,520,935 in federal funds for maintenance and repairs to facilities.

A request by Gov. Kristi Noem, noted by the DOM, is to move the duty of tuition of assistance for service members out of the Board of Regents (BOR) and into the DOM. As part of this, the DOM would begin providing tuition for students looking to attend private schools as opposed to public institutions under the BOR.

Asked about this proposal by a member of the committee, it was clarified that funding for private education would be capped at the same rate as for public tuition assistance.