SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in South Dakota on September 11 – 12, 2023, for a tour of infrastructure projects.

According to a release from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation (USDOT), the secretary will be in the state to highlight investments in truck parking, described in the release as a critical need for safety and the U.S. supply chain.

Buttigieg will also visit other infrastructure investments in the state and will announce more investments in highway safety.

Stops to visit state, local and tribal leaders will take place in Chamberlain on the 11th, and in Sioux Falls and Salem on the 12th.