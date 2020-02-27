Tracking Coronavirus across the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health confirms they aren’t yet monitoring any cases, but Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said Thursday the state is ready. She is launching an internal task force.

“For the general public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. “However, we know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and the same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for the flu, snowstorms, and floods are important now. South Dakotans can help stop the spread of germs by washing your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces regularly, and staying home if you are sick.”

There are 12 confirmed cases in Nebraska, but those are all located at the National Quarantine Unit. There is also one pending case in Minnesota.

We’re keeping you updated with the latest numbers in the region on our Coronavirus page.

