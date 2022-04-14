SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is approaching, and with it will likely come questions and complaints about the color of the water in the south side of Clark.

“…on the side south of town, the majority of people have unappealing water,” said the city’s finance manager Aliana Wellnitz said. “It’s a yellow, orange color, a rusty watercolor. It’s mostly in the summer.”

The water is safe, “it passes all inspections,” but it is not appealing, Wellnitz said.

There’s a different water problem in Irene.

“We have a lot of pressure issues,” said city finance director Casey Van Beek. “Depending on where you live, it’s about all the time.”

The pressure can be so weak that a resident may not be able to shower at certain times of the day, Van Beek said.

Property owners have invested in booster pumps to increase the flow.

But a $1.1 billion package in state low-interest loans and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants will change the water in Clark and Irene and help with similar projects in at least 90 other municipalities in the state, according to the Department of Agriculture and National Resources.

Although the DANR lists the money amounts that could be received by each city, as cities decide the scope of projects, or as some have already started and paid toward qualified projects, the amount each city accepts or uses can vary.

Millions for much-needed projects in Irene, Clark, Alexandria and Emery

In Alexandria, the problem isn’t water it is what happens when there is a big rain.

“When we had the flooding in 2019, our sewer system was infiltrated so bad…,” city finance director Jessica Bahmuller said.

City employees and elected officials were pumping water around the clock from the sewer system during flooding incidents, Bahmuller said.

Alexandria could receive up to $1,692,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,080,000 ARPA grant for what Bahmuller said is a five-part project.

The city may not use all the loan or grant money but what it does use will be first applied to a new sewer interceptor.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describes a sewer inceptor as “a major sewer line that receives wastewater flows from collector sewers. An interceptor sewer carries wastewater directly to the treatment facility or to another interceptor.”

The interceptor is a priority because it will carry sewer water and ensure that the overall system will not be overburdened, Bahmuller said.

Bahmuller said people are interested in building in Alexandria, a town of 663 people, but the sewer system needs improvement first.

“For us, it’s storm water improvements,” said Kristi Wollmann, the finance director of the city of Emery.

Emery can receive up to $374,100 in a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,119,900 ARPA grant to replace outdated and undersized storm sewer and inlets.

“We are replacing a pipe that goes out west of town,” Wollmann said. “Currently, it’s a smaller 18-inch line…”

The new line will be about two miles until it reaches a nearby creek.

Like Alexandria, the city had flooding in 2019.

The stormwater system failed in several spots, she said. “That causes ponding and back-ups in the sewer system,” Wollmann said. “We had a lot of basements that had water damage.”

The city will also add a drainage basin by the school to help with stormwater issues.

The town of 484 has recently completed a “huge” water and sewer replacement project, Wollmann said.

Those improvements have been appreciated, she said.

Now, “we don’t need our streets to be flooded,” Wollmann said.

Irene will build a new water tower at a higher elevation to increase the water pressure.

The existing tower “is about 120 years old,” Van Beek said.

Irene can receive up to $303,600 in a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,720,400 ARPA grant to replace its existing water tower with a 100,000-gallon pedestal tank.

Clark will receive up to $3,315,316 in a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $4,297,054 ARPA grant to upgrade its water system.

The city will replace outdated clay asbestos cement pipe and cast-iron pipe.

“We need to start from the ground up and get rid of old pipes,” Wellnitz said.

The city has increased water rates to help pay for the replacement of old lines but “without replacing everything on that side of town, there’s not much you can do,” Wellnitz said. A piece by piece improvement would not improve the water’s appearance, she said.

The town of about 1,100 people has already been replacing old water meters and doing other work.

Updated water meters can more accurately detect increases or losses in water use.

“That’s a huge factor for us, the loss issue, ” Wellnitz said of water meters.

Customers use more water and water bills are higher if they have a leaky toilet or faucet or another leak. Upgraded water meters also more accurately show the actual water use by customers and can show if water is leaking in system lines.

Engineers estimated the city has a 30% loss in the water system, Wellnitz said.

Projects could not be done without state or federal money

“This is huge for us. We could not do it without the funding,” Wollmann said of the planned projects in Emery.

“We are incredibly blessed to secure this money,” Van Beek said of Irene.

The cities charge customers for utilities but the rates would never be enough to cover millions of dollars in needed upgrades, the city representatives said.

Even, so, the cities have been able to make utility improvements or repairs but not at the scope of what is needed now.

The low-interest loan is tied to the cities having an acceptable utility rate.

Wellnitz said all of Clark’s customers will see an increase to help pay back the loan on the project that will benefit mainly the southern part of town. That may be somewhat difficult for consumers who do not directly benefit but the increase is not big, she said.

The DANR said more than 90 organizations received the funding.

Bahmuller said that number shows the need and interest in the program.

“This is really a once in a lifetime deal,” Wellnitz said.