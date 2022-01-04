Total COVID-19 cases in S.D. could fill PREMIER Center 15 times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A holiday backlog of four days of data pushed active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota up over 10,000 to 10,753.

The active cases could create a top 15-sized city in South Dakota and shatter an attendance record at a sports venue.

The individuals with active cases could create the 12th most populated city in South Dakota.

The COVID-19 active case city would be behind Vermillion with a population of 11,254 and ahead of 12th ranked Box Elder with 10,551 people. The population counts are from World Population Review.

The active case number is higher than the fan attendance record at Frost Arena. According to South Dakota State University, a record number of 9,456 fans attended the SDSU men’s basketball game with Augustana on Feb. 11, 1989.

The state reached 183,030 total COVID-19 cases on Jan. 4, 2022. That is enough people to fill the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 15 times with a little leftover. The PREMIER Center has a seating capacity of 12,000 for basketball, according to the PREMIER Center website. The seating capacity is 13,000 for concerts so the center could be filled 14 times for concerts and hold the total case number.

So, even with his nine shows in Sioux Falls in 2017, Garth Brooks would not have reached as many individuals as COVID-19 has reached so far. That’s based on 13,000 seats per show at nine shows for a total of 117,000 fans.

What about larger stadiums?

The 183,030 cases is nearly three sell-outs at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings. The stadium holds 66,000 for football.

The Crucial Catch logo, that is related to a cancer awareness campaign, is seen on the goalposts in U.S. Bank Stadium during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 19-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, holds about 81,100 fans, according to its website. So, it would easily hold all of South Dakota’s COVID-19 cases. The cases could fill the stadium about two and 1/4 times.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) directs running back AJ Dillon (28) for a Lambeau Leap after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP)

Pick one of 348 cities to remove from the map

The COVID-19 death toll reached 2,498 on Jan. 4.

The total is more than the population of at least 348 cities in South Dakota, according to data from World Population Review. Individually, it could be as if the entire city was wiped out by COVID-19.

Eureka from the KELOLAND Live Cam.

It’s more than the population of Chamberlain (2,420), Lennox (2,571), Elk Point (1,893) and Eureka (814).

Harrisburg in the hospital

Total hospitalizations reached 9,156 on Jan. 4. That number would allow for the entire city of Harrisburg (7,090) to be placed in a hospital.

What if you put all of Webster (1,660), Wagner (1,527), Lemmon, (1,140), Groton, (1,410), Eagle Butte (1,352), and Custer (2,007) in the hospital? It still wouldn’t equal the total COVID-19 hospitalizations from throughout the pandemic.

South Dakota has 105 state legislators, which is fewer than the 261 currently hospitalized as of Jan. 4.

1 in 5

Based on South Dakota Department of Health data, 1 out of every 5 South Dakota residents has had COVID-19.

The DOH uses the 2019 population of 884,659.