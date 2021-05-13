Top-seeded SDSU softball falls to Kansas City in Summit League Tournament

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — SDSU softball suffered a 4-2 loss to Kansas City in the Summit League Tournament.

FINAL: KC 4 @GoJacksSB 2. @KELOSports



SDSU will play at 5:00 against the either #2 Omaha or #6 North Dakota. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 13, 2021

Kansas City scored the games first run in the second inning, thanks to an RBI (run batted in) single from Alexis D’Ambrosio.

The next four innings were scoreless, despite the Roos creating several threats.

In the seventh inning, Kansas City got a single and a fielders choice and that was followed by a three-run homerun by Kloe Hilbrenner, giving the Roos some much needed insurance runs.

Kloe Hilbrenner with the three-run homerun.



KC 4 SDSU 0. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 13, 2021

SDSU didn’t go quietly in the home half of the seventh as Jocelyn Carrillo and Lindsey Culver each blasted a homerun, cutting the lead to 4-2, but that’s as close as it would get.

Lindsey Culver with a solo homerun.



KC 4 SDSU 2. Bottom 6, 2 Outs — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 13, 2021

Kansas City will advance to Friday’s Summit League Semifinal game where they will play the winner of Omaha and North Dakota.

SDSU will await the loser of the Omaha vs. North Dakota game. They will play on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.