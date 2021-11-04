Top-seeded Harrisburg set to host Lincoln in 11AAA Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week is this Friday as the top-seeded Harrisburg Tigers are set to host fifth-seeded Lincoln.

Harrisburg and Lincoln are fresh off their impressive quarterfinal wins over Rapid City Stevens and Washington.

“It was good for our kids to play as clean as they did. We created a lot of turnovers on the defensive side and then we were able to not turn the ball over on offense, which is huge,” Harrisburg head coach Brandon White said.

“Everything starts with not turning the ball over. We had some offensive continuity down the field, put some drives together and hit some big plays,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said. “The defense played well, the special teams played well and it was just a complete game for us.”

Harrisburg owns the top scoring offense in 11AAA as they are scoring nearly 45 points per game.

“When we don’t have to throw the ball too much, it’s kind of fun. Obviously, Jacob (Knuth) wants to throw it as well, but whatever it takes for us to win football games, that’s what we’re going to do and sometimes teams will stop the runs for certain drives so we’ll have to go to the air a little bit more,” White said.

“You know, they have skill positions and they have a play maker at everyone of them,” Fredenburg said. “Gavin Ross is one of the best running backs around too and so when you combine that with a really big offensive line, where a bunch of them are playing college football, it’s going to be a tall task for our defense.”

Lincoln has also been impressive on offense as they are scoring more than 31 points per game, which is fourth best in the class.

If we can get the running game going, then that compliments the play action pass. We have some weapons on the outside,” Fredenburg said. “Angel (Jurshge) is a really good running back and if he can get some holes from our offensive line, it just makes everything that much easier. I mean, that’s at every level of football.”

“They’re very explosive and they can mix the ball around. They’re running back had a great game last week against Sioux Falls Washington,” White said. “They’re going to be a tough task for our defense.”

Friday’s game is win or go home as the Tigers and Patriots will be fighting for a spot in the 11AAA state championship.

“We don’t bring up the semifinal thing a bunch, you know obviously it’s win or go home, but our kids are just focused on playing their best on Friday night,” White said.

“It’s just go out there and realize what the steaks are for this game. Harrisburg has been there before and so they kind of know that feeling and we’re still climbing that mountain, so to speak. In these games, it has to be maximum effort on every play.”

Harrisburg and Lincoln will cross paths on Friday in Harrisburg. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

You can stream Friday’s contest on KELOLAND.com. Pregame will start at 5:45 p.m. with Grant Sweeter providing the play-by-play.