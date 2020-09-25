Top ranked Yankton hosts Mitchell; rematch of last year’s thriller

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The top ranked Yankton Bucks will host fourth ranked Mitchell in a rematch of last year’s thrilling 45-42 regular season game.

The Bucks enter tonight’s contest with a perfect 4-0 record.

Yankton is scoring nearly fifty points per game this season and their defense has been just as impressive. The Bucks have allowed less than 80 points defensively, giving them a 120 point advantage over their opponents this year.

Mitchell is currently 3-1, following a tough 23-22 loss to Dell Rapids.

The Kernel offense is scoring nearly 46 points per game, which means tonight’s contest could be high scoring.

However, just like the Yankton defense, the Mitchell defense has been efficient this season, allowing only 21 points per game.

Tonight’s game will livestream on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by Joe Van Goor of Classic Hits 106.3.