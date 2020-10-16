Top ranked Yankton hosts Douglas, game to stream on KELOLAND.com

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND.com’s High School Football Coverage will make a trip back to Yankton to livestream Friday’s game between the Bucks and Douglas.

The last time KELOLAND.com streamed in Yankton, the Bucks earned a walk-off win over Mitchell.

Douglas enters Friday’s contest with a 1-5 record, picking up their lone win back in early September against Belle Fourche.

The Patriots are scoring nearly 20 points per contest this season, but the struggle has been on defense. Douglas is allowing nearly 37 points per contest this season.

That defense will be tested Friday when the Patriots travel to Yankton to play the top ranked Bucks.

Yankton has the second best scoring offense and second best scoring defense in class 11AA.

The Bucks are scoring more than 41 points per game, while allowing only 15 points per game on defense.

Yankton has the second best margin of victory as they are beating their opponent by an average of 26 points per contest.

Friday’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen on the KELOLAND.com Watch Live Page.

Play-by-play will be provided by Joe Van Goor from Classic Hits 106.3.