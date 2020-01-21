Top ranked Winner earns win over Lennox at Hanson Classic

MITCHELL, S.D.(KELO)- The feature game of the evening saw top ranked Winner against second ranked Lennox. In the first half, the game was even until the Warriors closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 33-23 halftime lead.

Winner by 10 at half, 33-23. Lennox struggling to get quality shots and Winner is hot from deep. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 21, 2020

Despite a surge from the Orioles in the third quarter, the Warriors were able to hang onto a fourth quarter lead and earn a 59-54 win over the Orioles.

Winner shooting one and one leading by 3, 13.4 seconds to go! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/5734uGsw2K — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 21, 2020

With this win, the Warriors are now a perfect 10-0 at the midway point of the season, plus this was only their second win of the season, against a team with a winning record.

Winner claims a 59-54 win over Lennox. Close game! @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 21, 2020

Despite the undefeated record and the top rank in class ‘A’, the Warriors know they still have to keep improving on the defensive side.

Winner (10-0) was led by Bella Swedlund who finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds, while Kalla Bertram finished with 17 points.

Lennox (10-1) was led by Madysen Vlastuin who scored 18 points, while Rianna Fillipi tallied 16 points and 3 assists.

The Warrior’s next action will be on Thursday as they travel to Pine Ridge. Tip-off is set for 4:00.

Lennox’s next game will be on Thursday against West Central, in Hartford. Tip-off is set for 6:30.