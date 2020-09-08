Top ranked Roosevelt powers past S.F. Lincoln in President’s Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Roosevelt improved to 2-0 with an impressive 42-19 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln in the second game of the 2020 President’s Bowl.

The Rough Riders fumbled on their opening drive, but quickly got the ball back and scored when Taylen Ashley connected to Michael Paulson.

First points of the day! Taylen Ashley connects to Michael Paulson for the 17 yard score. @RoughFootball leads 7-0, 3:11 left in the first quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/MQKSpewFl1 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 5, 2020

After perfecting the onside kick, Roosevelt marched right down the field and punched in seven more, via running back Joe Turay.

The first quarter came to an end with a 14-0 lead for Roosevelt, but Lincoln’s Tommy Thompson had the Patriots on the move.

After 1: @RoughFootball leads 14-0 over @PatsRevolution! However, Tommy Thompson had a really impressive 35 yard run, that has given the Pats some live. @KELOSports #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/7qIx24HCR7 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 5, 2020

After an amazing drive by Lincoln, led by Thompson. The Patriots punched in six, when Thompson kept the ball on a read option.

He's the guy that got them close, and he's the one who scored. Thompson from five yards out and it's 14-6, @PatsRevolution trails after a missed PAT. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Mvbz2CTbyE — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 5, 2020

Lincoln had cut the lead to 14-6, but the Roosevelt offense wasn’t done yet.

A long drive finished with points for Roosevelt when Ashley found the speedster, Tyler Feldkamp, who scored from 13 yards away.

Lincoln was unable to score on their next drive, which allowed the Rough Riders to march down the field, and score again.

It worked once, so they tried it again as Ashley found Feldkamp who followed a great block from Paulson on his way to a 23 yard touchdown.

23 yard touchdown from Ashley to Feldkamp. Ashley looking really good for a sophomore! @RoughFootball leads 28-6. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/SalMqkP8bB — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 6, 2020

Roosevelt led 28-6 with more than 5 minutes left in the first half.

Following a Tyler Feldkamp interception, the Rough Riders march down field and scored again, this time an 11 yard touchdown run from Tyree Nave.

The @RoughFootball take advantage of the INT as Tyree Nave runs one in from 11 yards out. Roosevelt leads 35-6, late first half. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/2KmXHowLBJ — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 6, 2020

Roosevelt went into halftime with a large 35-6 lead.

Roosevelt would increase that lead to 42-6, before the Patriots scored 13 straight to cut the lead to 23, but that’s as close as it would get.

Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 0 6 6 7 19 #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders 14 21 7 0 42 Game Score by Quarter

Team Stats

Despite the outcome, Lincoln out gained Sioux Falls Roosevelt by two yards. The difference was in the turnovers.

Roosevelt had one turnover, but Lincoln was unable to capitalize.

The Rough Riders forced three turnovers and were able to score 14 points off of those turnovers.

Another difference was in the punts. Both teams punted only three times, but Roosevelt averaged 19 yards more, per punt.

Roosevelt took advantage of that as the Rough Riders constantly had good field position.

Individual Stats

Taylen Ashley led the way with three total touchdowns and 244 total yards.

Lincoln’s Tommy Thompson had an impressive showing as well as he rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while totaling 215 yards for the game.

Click the video player below to watch full highlights from Saturday’s contest: