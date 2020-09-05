Top ranked Roosevelt battles Lincoln in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Roosevelt will host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday, in the second game of this year’s President’s Bowl.

The game will livestream on KELOLAND.com as the Game of the Week.

Sioux Falls Lincoln started the season off with an offensive surge. The Patriots scored 48 points in their win over Watertown as quarterback Tommy Thompson scored five total touchdowns.

“At times we are just clicking, but other times we get to thinking that it’s going to be that way all the time and we lose focus and all of a sudden you have second and fifteen or third and long and then you’ve got to punt. So we’ve got to maintain the focus and intensity. That’s the only thing I was disappointed in and it lapsed a little bit,” Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg said.

The Patriots were able to pick up an impressive win over Watertown thanks to some help from their skill players. Isaiah Robinson led the way on the ground, rushing for 127 yards, while Logan Needles hauled in four catches totaling 71 yards.

“When Isaiah (Robinson) was on the sideline and Angel (Jurshge) was running at the end of the game, he (Isaiah) was cheering just as hard for him. When Ty Schafer or Logan Needles make a catch, they’re cheering for each other and high-fiving each other,” Fredenburg said. “They really don’t care who gets the credit, as long as we win.”

The Lincoln defense allowed 28 points in their win. However, more than half of Watertown’s points and yards came from three plays, totaling 237 yards.

“You even see it in college and NFL, when the ball hits the ground, everybody starts thinking fumble and they go right to it and things just kind of escape their mind,” Fredenburg said. “They hit seams and that stuff happens, you don’t really like it, but it seems to happen with younger kids and we have seven new guys on defense and so they’re learning.”

Now the Patriots will prepare to play the top ranked Roosevelt Rough Riders. Coach Fredenburg says this week’s practice will be focused on one thing.

“Just consistency effort. Consistent intensity and focus. Play that play, play it to the fullest that you can and then when you huddle and get between plays, then you can regroup a little bit, and then we’ll need that same intensity every play,” Fredenburg said.

The Patriot rushing attack came alive late against Watertown. Lincoln totaled more than 200 yards on the ground and this is something the Patriots will need to repeat on Saturday.

“We’re at our best when we run the ball and then play action pass off of it and get Tommy (Thompson) some open looks with just receivers and stuff,” Fredenburg said. “If Isaiah is having a good game, then our passing game is going to be just fine and if Tommy is really hot and he hits something early, then that’s just going to open things up for Isaiah and Angel.”

Lincoln will prepare for top ranked Roosevelt, who is coming off of an impressive 23-21 win over second ranked Brandon Valley.

Coach Fredenburg knows their second game of the season, will be a tough test.

“This team is one of the most talented teams that they’ve ever had, and that’s saying really something,” Fredenburg said. “They have a college offense line, they have skill position guys that will be playing on Saturday’s (college) all over the place and so we’ll just have to go out and play. We’ll have to play mistake free football and focus every play. It’s a great test. It will really show us where we are at,” Fredenburg said.

Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Roosevelt will cross paths Saturday, in the second game of this year’s President’s Bowl. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com as part of our high school football coverage.