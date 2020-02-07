Top ranked O’Gorman girls travel to second ranked Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s KELOLAND.com game of the week will feature a class ‘AA’ girl’s top five showdown between top ranked O’Gorman and second ranked Harrisburg.

The O’Gorman Lady Knights enter tonight’s contest not just as the top ranked team, but they are also the only undefeated team in class ‘AA’ basketball.

This season, the Lady Knights are averaging an impressive 59 points per game this season, however the O’Gorman defense has been even better.

O’Gorman is allowing less than 37 points per game defensively this season, which is one of the best defenses in class ‘AA’.

For O’Gorman, this will be their toughest test of the season as it is the first time they are play a team with two losses or less, on the road.

The Harrisburg Tigers (13-1) started a perfect 13-0 until they lost to Yankton on Thursday, February 6.

The Tigers boast of the top scoring margins in the state as the Tigers are scoring 60 points per game and only allowing 38 points per game defensively.

On average, Harrisburg is outscoring their opponents by 22 points per game. This season, the Tigers have earned 5 wins where they’ve outscored their opponent by more than 20 points.

The girls tip-off tonight in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. You can watch live online with play-by-play from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.