Top-ranked Harrisburg hosts #4 Brandon Valley in KELOLAND.com Game of the Day

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked and undefeated Harrisburg Tigers will host #4 Brandon Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Day.

The Brandon Valley Lynx enter Tuesday’s contest with a 5-2 record. The Lynx won their first four games, but have lost two of their last three contests.

The Brandon Valley offense is scoring nearly 60 points per game. However, the Lynx defense has been even better as they are allowing just over 50 points per game.

The Lynx have been led this year by the talented duo of Hilary Behrens and Emma Jarovski who combined are scoring more than 26 points per game.

“We have to share the basketball within our motion offense and play with composure vs. Harrisburg’s great half-court defense,” Brandon Valley head coach Mike Zerr said. “We will do our best to push the pace when we can. Great offensive possessions also allow us to get set on defense and do our best to limit Harrisburg’s explosive offensive attack.”

The Lynx defense will have their hands full trying to slow down the talented offense from Harrisburg.

“They are such an athletic group and can really share it and shoot it,” Zerr said. “We must keep them out of the lane and then rotate and finish possessions if they do miss.”

Brandon Valley has done some preparing for the top-ranked Tigers, but they are still keeping their focus on themselves.

“Our focus is still on us and how we can continue to get better at this point in the year,” Zerr said. “We have proven we can compete with anyone, but we have to come out and play a full thirty-two-minute game. We will need to establish our tempo, keep them out of the paint defensively, and be a balanced, attacking team on offense in order to get a win Tuesday.”

The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers enter Tuesday’s contest with a perfect 8-0 record.

The Tiger offense is scoring more than 59 points per game this season, but their defense has been even more impressive. Harrisburg is allowing less than 45 points per game this season.

“We have done a really good job defensively this year, but have found ourselves in foul trouble in a few first halves of games,” Harrisburg coach Nick Mayer said. “On the offensive end, we really emphasize getting the great shot out of our motion or sets we run. Execution is also something we work on a ton in practice.”

The Tigers will have a lot to focus on when slowing down the Lynx on Tuesday.

“We have to find them in transition, have early help on their drives, making sure we don’t leave shooters open,” Mayer said. “We’ll have to keep them off the glass and take care of the ball in the full court and half-court against their pressure.”

Tuesday’s game will begin around 7 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game by clicking the link below: