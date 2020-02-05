 

Top-ranked De Smet boys earn narrow win over Colman-Egan

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO)- The Tuesday game of the day featured a double header in Colman. The first game saw the top ranked De Smet Bulldogs play the Colman-Egan Hawks.

The first quarter saw a close game as the Bulldogs held a narrow 15-14 lead.

Throughout the game, the Bulldogs continued to barely grow their lead. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs worked their way to a ten point lead, but Colman-Egan would cut the halftime lead to 34-30.

The second half continued to stay competitive as both teams kept it close, but De Smet would hit their free throws down the stretch and earn the 75-65 win over Colman-Egan.

De Smet (10-1) was led by Rett Osthus who scored a team high 23 points. Sophomore Kalen Garry added 18, while both Ehan McCune and Tory Holland scored 13 points.

Colman-Egan fell to 6-9 and they were led by Dalton Voelker who scored a game high 31 points while Chase Hemmer added 14 and Nate Tolley tallied 13.

The Bulldogs will now travel to Ramona for a game with Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Thursday, February 6.

The next game for the Hawks will be on Thursday as they host Deubrook Area at 6:00.

