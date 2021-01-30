Top-ranked Aberdeen Central stays unbeaten with win over Brandon Valley in Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles improved to 12-0 on the season following their 50-45 win over #4 Brandon Valley on Friday, January 29.

The Golden Eagles started strong, jumping out to a 14-6 lead, but a quick 5-0 run by the Lynx cut the lead down to three.

The quarter ended with a buzzer beater from Melanie Jacobs who scored nine points on the night and gave Aberdeen Central a 17-11 lead after a quarter.

In the second quarter, the defenses took over as just nine points were scored. The Golden Eagles scored eight of those nine points, while holding Brandon Valley to just one free throw in the entire quarter.

The success of their defense stemmed from their switch to a 2-3 zone, but the Lynx also found themselves in foul trouble as Hilary Behrens and India Bradfield had two fouls.

The third quarter saw a strong start by the Lynx as they cut the lead to single digits, but Aberdeen Central kept that single digit lead to nine.

The fourth quarter got very competitive thanks to an impressive performance by Hilary Behrens who scored 21 points in the second half, while finishing with 23 for the game.

After cutting the lead down to a pair, the Lynx were forced to foul Brooklyn Kusler who went two for two at the strip, handing Aberdeen a 49-45 lead.

The Golden Eagles would add another free throw and hang on to the narrow 50-45 win.

Aberdeen Central was able to hold on to the narrow win, thanks to their composure in the games final minutes.

“We kept waiting for that run to come and for us, it was just about maintaining our composure. Defensively, we just wanted to make it difficult for them to score and then we went down on the other end and make sure that we were going to get a good look ourselves and I thought our kids were really patient trying to get those looks,” Aberdeen Central head coach Dawn Seiler said.

“At halftime we knew they were going to hit some shots and it was going to get oud in here, but I thought we stayed composed and went down a got a positive possession on the other end, which was critical for us,” Aberdeen Central Senior Brooklyn Kusler said.