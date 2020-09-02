Top five showdown on Friday as Washington hosts Harrisburg in President’s Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifth ranked Sioux Falls Washington will host fourth ranked Harrisburg in the first game of the 2020 President’s Bowl.

The Harrisburg Tigers opened the 2020 football season with an impressive 63-7 win over Rapid City Central.

While the Tigers made a few mistakes, coach Brandon White was pleased with the week one outcome.

“You never know going into game one if they’re ready to rock and roll and not have too many jitters, but our kids did a phenomenal job and our seniors led the way there. We had a few penalties, but those weren’t due to a lack of focus. It was more fundamental stuff that we can correct,” Harrisburg coach Brandon White said.

The Tigers allowed just seven points in their win over the Cobblers, which was the second fewest allowed in week one in class 11’AAA’.

“Defensively, I thought our guys were flying to the football. We didn’t have a lot of missed tackles, which you kind of expect early, but our kids really focused on that the first two and a half weeks of fall camp, before we started the season,” White said. “It was good for them to see that actually transition into a football game.”

Harrisburg rose to ‘AAA’ last season and in their first year, finished with a 5-5 record. One of their five wins came at the expense of Sioux Falls Washington, who the Tigers beat 28-15 in week two.

“They’re going to be well coached. Obviously, they have a new coach with Mr. (Ryan) Evans. They were so young last year and you just can’t simulate that stuff, like the growth over a summer and the maturity of high school kids,” White said. “They’re going to be fast, there are some big boys up front on the offensive line and we’re going to have to utlilize our speed, a little bit, on the defensive line and we can not turn the ball over against them. If we give them extra possessions, they’re going to capitalize.”

Sioux Falls Washington began their 2020 season with a narrow 28-21 victory over Aberdeen Central.

The Warriors were led by quarterback Max Thomson who threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

“Max is in his second year starting and his experience showed. Especially in the second half, he started moving receivers around and helping everybody out. He and I got on the same page, and he got on the same page with his weapons, he really did. He showed a lot of maturity and he is only going to get better from here,” Washington coach Ryan Evans said.

The Warrior defense allowed just seven points in the second half and forced four Aberdeen Central turnovers, including two late interceptions that helped seal a win for Washington.

“The defense was really bend, not break. We gave up some third downs here and there, but at the end of the day, they got us the ball back,” Evans said. “They never stopped and I’m really proud of our defense. They showed a lot of experience out there.”

Washington will now prepare to play fourth ranked Harrisburg in the opening game of this year’s President’s Bowl.

“Harrisburg is a dynamic ball club. They bring back a lot of what they had last year. They came in to 11 ‘AAA’ last year and made a lot of noise. They bring back most of their ball club and so they are very motivated,” Evans said. “Through the air, they can strike really quickly, on the ground, they have a really good running game with their running backs.”

The Washington offense was effective through the air, in their first game. However, the rushing attack struggled to crack 100 yards and averaged just over three yards per carry.

“Our running game does need to improve, but we have the boys up front to do it. We can clean that up,” Evans said. “Harrisburg up front has some good dudes, they really do, but we’re going to trust our fundamentals, trust our blocking rules and we’ll get our run game going.”

One non-Sioux Falls school is selected every year to participate in the President’s Bowl, since there are only three Sioux Falls public schools.

Harrisburg was selected to be the fourth team this year and the Tigers are excited for Friday’s contest.

“It’s our first time playing in that (President’s Bowl). We’ve played in the Dakota Bowl and we host our bowl, which is at our place. It’s going to be fun, there’s a lot of different things that we’re going to be involved with,” White said. “I’m glad that they chose us to be a part of that and our kids will look forward to showcase on Friday night at Howard Wood.”

The first game of the President’s Bowl will be on Friday night between fourth ranked Harrisburg and fifth ranked Washington.

Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com as part of our high school football coverage.