Top Five Clash: Roosevelt set to host cross town rival Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be a battle of cross town rivals as #5 Roosevelt hosts #3 Lincoln in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week on Friday, October 15.

There’s a lot of respect on the field when two Sioux Falls teams cross paths, especially when they’re two teams that are playing well, such as Lincoln and Roosevelt.

“They had to find out what their identity was and who they were. Losing half your team, I can’t imagine that and so, there’s a reason why Kym (Nelson) is the wins leader, he knows what he is doing,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said. “I’ve got all the respect in the world for him and for his staff over there and they are playing well right now. It’s a different team that you see on film the last couple weeks, than you did the preceding weeks.”

“We have a couple challenges left to go and this is the biggest one right now in Lincoln and they’re always a good challenge and a tough football team,” Roosevelt head coach Kim Nelson said. “They’re having a good year. So we’ll see. It’s a measuring stick right now, to see where you are. There’s not a lot of time to make adjustments. We’ve got to get better and we’ve got to gain some momentum for playoff time.”

The Rough Riders struggled on offense early in the season, scoring less than 18 points per game over their first three games. However, the growth of running back Nelson Wright has helped the Roosevelt offense as they are scoring nearly 45 points per game over their last four contests.

“He had a big run, an 80 yard touchdown run at the end of the game last week to put him over 100 yards, so he’s been pretty consistent and we’re hoping to get Tyree (Nave) healed up here soon and get him back into the rotation,” Nelson said. “It’s nice to have two backs that can produce like that.”

Lincoln has relied on their defense as they are off to a 5-2 start. The Patriots are allowing less than 19 points per game defensively, over the past four games.

“They believe in each other. They practice hard every day. We don’t have to get after them for their practice habits, like we have maybe in the past with certain kids or stuff. They fly around and they have fun,” Fredenburg said.

Both teams are trending in the right direction, late in the season, which means Friday’s contest will feature some typical 11AAA football.

“Roosevelt’s looking at that film, they see the mistakes. They’re smart enough and they coach their kids too and so we have to be better at just covering our execution on what the game plan is and if we can play without those big mistakes, then I like our chances,” Fredenburg said.

“Typical Sioux Falls game. Two good teams that are fighting for a shot. So we’re going to do the best we can and they’re going to do the best they can and we’ll see what happens,” Nelson said.

The Rough Riders and Patriots will cross paths on Friday at Howard Wood Field. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and you can stream the game on KELOLAND.com.

Coverage will begin at 5:50 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.