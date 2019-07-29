Top 9 most traveled bridges in poor condition in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota has the 4th highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges in the country, according to a recent report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

The report detailed the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in the state.

KELOLAND News took this list and investigates what’s being done about each bridge.

1) US-12 over Moccasin Creek

Brown County

This bridge was built in 1954. It has 19,377 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 28.2 (on a scale of 0 to 100 – with 100 being the best).

Understand more about the sufficiency rating and more about the state of bridges in South Dakota on this story.

The bridge is owned by the State of South Dakota.

The state told KELOLAND News this bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2026.

2) 49th Street over Big Sioux River

Minnehaha County

This bridge was built in 1979. It has 18,174 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 39.

The bridge is owned by the City of Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News looked into the status of this bridge. It is in Mayor Paul TenHaken’s proposed 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan. The bridge is scheduled to be designed in 2023-2024.

3) I-90 E over Boxelder Creek

Pennington County

This bridge was built in 1959. It has 10,516 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 66.2.

The bridge is owned by the State of South Dakota.

It’s actually finishing repair work this week, according to the State DOT.

4) 8th Street over Big Sioux River

Minnehaha County

This bridge was built in 1912. It has 10,163 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 34.

The bridge is owned by the City of Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News looking into this. The bridge is planned to go through a rehabilitation project in 2020.

Want to see the condition of the bridges on your commute? Click here to view an interactive map.

5) 60th Street North over Silver Creek

Minnehaha County

This bridge was built in 1948. It has 9,815 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 55.4.

The bridge is owned by the City of Sioux Falls.

The City of Sioux Falls says they are in the preliminary design stages but have no timeframe yet for this bridge.

6) I-90 W over Split Rock Creek

Minnehaha County

This bridge was built in 1960. It has 6,544 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 97.7.

The bridge was added to list, but has since been repaired.

The bridge is owned by the State of South Dakota.

7) I-90 W over SD-19 (465th Ave.)

Minnehaha County

This bridge was built in 1964. It has 6,485 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 50.7.

The bridge is owned by the State of South Dakota.

This bridge is scheduled for a replacement in 2020, according to the state DOT.

8) 3rd Ave. SE over Moccasin Creek

Brown County

This bridge was built in 1969. It has 5,087 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 17.

The bridge is owned by the City of Aberdeen.

This bridge is currently under construction. The expected completion date for the structure is October, with an overall completion date of Nov. 16.

9) 3rd Ave. NW over Big Sioux River

Codington County

This bridge was built in 1941. It has 4,837 crossings every day. Its sufficiency rating is 35.6.

The bridge is owned by the City of Watertown.

KELOLAND News reached out to the City of Watertown, but have not yet heard back.