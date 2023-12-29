SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was no shortage of headlines in 2023.

Deadly blizzards, house explosions and an ongoing youth baseball criminal case were some of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com in 2023. Many of those same stories and a few unique stories made the top-10 list for KELOLAND.com’s most-viewed videos in 2023.

No. 1 video: Mitchell Legion baseball players face rape charges

More than a month after playing in its final games, rape charges were filed against six Mitchell Legion baseball players by the Pennington County State’s Attorney. Lara Roetzel told KELOLAND News: “This is not hazing and this was not an initiation ritual.”

“This was allegedly a sexual assault and a forcible sexual assault,” Roetzel said. “I hope that the Mitchell community and the state can stop characterizing it as hazing. It just really undermines the seriousness of what happened in that situation.”

No. 2 video: Watertown police share meteor video

A bright blue light in the night sky was captured by a Water Police Department camera at 3:12 a.m.

Watertown police joked there was a warrant issued for excessive speed in a social media post about the video.

A meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, told KELOLAND News the video looked like a meteor but it did not show up on radar or satellite imagery.

No. 3 video: House explosion southeast of Fort Pierre kills 2 people

Three people were killed and two boys were treated for serious injuries from a rural house explosion southeast of Fort Pierre.

Debris was reported flying 50 to 100 yards in all directions from the explosion. Online donations were being set up through the First Dakota National Bank and Go Fund Me accounts.

In August, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office said a gas leak may be to blame for the explosion. The cause of ignition remained unknown.

No. 4 video: Lawsuit filed to stop city from demolishing unfinished mansion

A lengthy saga involving an unfinished mansion house in southern Sioux Falls and the City of Sioux Falls took a major twist in February 2023 when the owners filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city government.

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled the city had the power to order a demolition of the property, estimated at a value of $2.75 million, which the city scheduled for Feb. 27. A week ahead of that scheduled demolition, owners Vitaliy and Nataliya Strizheus claimed the city discriminated against them because they were immigrants from Ukraine.

In July, an agreement was reached between the Strizheus and the city to have the mansion completed and lived in by March 31, 2024.

No. 5 video: Joel Koskan sentenced to 10 years on alternate charges

A former South Dakota legislative candidate whose pre-sentencing investigation report said he had a self-diagnosed addiction to pornography has pleaded guilty to two counts of incest involving a family member.

Koskan pleaded guilty to two alternate charges of incest, a class-5 felony, for acts committed in April 2022 at the family’s home in Mellette County. He was a Republican candidate for a state Senate seat at the time.

No. 6 video: Long-time rancher believes cattle didn’t wander off

A rancher in south-central South Dakota said about 200 cows and calves were missing from his herd and was offering a $10,000 reward for a lead for the livestock to return.

Paul Schultes told KELOLAND News he believes the number of missing cattle indicates the animals didn’t wander off to another herd.

The missing cattle are under investigation by the South Dakota Brand Board.

No. 7 video: Weekend crash kills 3 while lone survivor faces charges

A crash in rural Lincoln County left three young people dead and a fourth facing charges. The victims were 18, 19, and 20 years old.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says the crash investigation, which is now in the hands of the Highway Patrol, will focus on who was driving the pickup truck when it crashed at this site.

No. 8 video: Oral Roberts head coach questions Summit League Tournament format, location

Heading into the Summit League Tournament, Oral Roberts men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills made news by questioning the new tournament format and location of the conference tournament.

Mills said someone who hasn’t attended the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls could expect “frigid cold, negative 10 degrees so everybody has to go inside.”

“Everybody is either an alum of South Dakota so they’re in red, or South Dakota State so they’re in blue,” Mills said. “You can see it through the television screen, it’s 10,000 people. Very vocal; good group. If you see any other teams playing, it’s probably not a very full arena, but they do show up and support their own.”

Oral Roberts ended up completing a perfect conference season, beating North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament championship.

No. 9 video: Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

The year 2023 started off with a deadly winter storm and set some snowfall records for areas of South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. Armour recorded 26.5 inches of snow, while Sioux Falls had more than 12 inches in a storm that hit Jan. 2 into Jan. 3.

No. 10 video: Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm

Social worker Amanda Fickes veered off Interstate 29 while driving to Sioux Falls from Brookings for work.

After hours of waiting, she remembered she had cross-country skis in her car and skied her way to the Flying J gas station where she was picked up by a coworker.