SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green sky, wild weather events and a rabbit disease were a few of the most-viewed videos throughout 2022.

You can find a top 10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND Media Group videos from 2022 the list below. You can also read a month-by-month breakdown of the most-viewed stories in 2022.

No. 1: May 12 derecho storm video

A broad, 400-mile-long path of destructive winds from a derecho and seven tornadoes moved from southern Nebraska to central Minnesota during the afternoon of May 12, 2022. Gusts as high as 107 mph were recorded in some areas.

As you can see in the video above, the storm looked like a wall of dust and dirt at 4:30 p.m.

No. 2: Green Sky from July 5 storm

A July 5 storm front moved into Sioux Falls and by 3 p.m. dark skies cast into a deep and eerie shade of green. KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt said the sun’s rays are refracted by the hail inside a storm.

“It’s the same concept of how a rainbow forms,” Mundt said. “The sunlight is refracted as it passes through the raindrops, resulting in a rainbow.”

No. 3: May 30 morning storms cause damage across South Dakota

Another round of severe weather ahead of Memorial Day pushed its way through southeastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa.

Widespread damage was reported.

No. 4: First case of Monkeypox reported in South Dakota

South Dakota reported its first case of monkeypox on July 14.

Monkeypox was renamed to mpox in November by the World Health Organization because when the outbreak expanded there was more racist and stigmatizing language online.

No. 5: Record breaking rainfall in August

Sioux Falls recorded a one-day record of rain total with 5.22 inches of rain.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten and Lexi Kerzman reported the downpours flooded some intersections in the city where vehicles stalled in the water.

No. 6: 2 more South Dakota teachers permanently lose licenses

Two teachers lost their licenses for their inappropriate interactions with students.

Sioux Falls Whittier Middle School math teacher Jalen Boyd can no longer teach in South Dakota after female students complained about Boyd leading and encouraging students to play a game known as “MFK.”

No. 7: Powerball winner looking for buyer of South Dakota ranch

A ranch for sale in western South Dakota from a former Powerball lottery winner.

In 2020, Wanless listed the more than 40,000 acre Bismarck Trail Ranch for sale at a tune of $41.15 million with Hall and Hall, a top ranch brokerage firm in the U.S.

No. 8: Ravnsborg impeachment updates from Pierre

In the middle of April, history was made as the South Dakota House of Representatives voted 36-31 (3 excused) to impeach Ravnsborg for his actions regarding the crash and death of Joe Boever on the night of September 12, 2020.

The video of House members debating was part of KELOLAND’s live coverage of the event.

No. 9: Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND

All eyes were on a major December storm system taking aim at KELOLAND. A weather update ahead of the storm which dumped more than 3 feet in some areas. Pine Ridge received 30 inches of snow, Kadoka had 28 inches, Wall recorded 16 inches and Pierre had 14 inches of snow.

No. 10: Monster bunny roams Sioux Falls neighborhood

It looks like something out of a movie.

This poor Cottontail’s face is deformed by growths, mostly on its head and face. We found him roaming the neighborhood near 12th and Bahnson.

The growths are caused by a form of the Papilloma Virus found only in Cottontail rabbits.