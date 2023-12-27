SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the past 12 months, KELOLAND Media Group has covered deadly blizzards, house explosions, state and local crimes as well as following both state and local governments impacting people’s lives.

That includes both TV and website reporters focused on keeping viewers informed.

Since KELOLAND.com Original stories started in 2019, there’s been more than 5,800 stories published. In 2023, there were more than 1,000 KELOLAND.com Original stories published by four reporters, not including Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer who also published more than 1,000 stories in 2023.

Below is a top-10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND.com Original stories in 2023. You can also view the most-viewed stories by month in 2023.

No. 1: Long-time rancher believes cattle didn’t wander off

South Dakota is home to more cows than people and one longtime rancher shared his story about 200 cows going missing from his Bennett County ranch.

Paul Schultes told KELOLAND News the estimated 200 missing cattle are worth a minimum of $350,000 and he was offering a $10,000 reward for a return of the livestock.

The Bennett County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Brand Board are investigating.

No. 2: More northern lights are on the way for South Dakota

A handful times in the past couple of years, night owls have been lucky enough to witness the spectacular light display known as the Aurora Borealis. Also known as the Northern Lights, the glowing ribbons of light are products of massive solar storms and, according to a South Dakota State University profession, they’ll be more likely to be witnessed in South Dakota through 2025.

No. 3: South Dakota Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

During the 2023 Legislative session, a South Dakota Senator saw her committee assignments and voting privileges removed amid an investigation into the conduct of District 30 Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller.

Frye-Mueller, one of the leading voices against vaccines, was officially censured by the South Dakota Senate after a committee found she engaged in harassment of a staff member of the Legislative Research Council.

No. 4: Scot Mundt’s snow prediction

For the 2022-23 winter, Sioux Falls received 64.8 inches of snow, more than 20 inches more than the average yearly snowfall of 41.2 inches.

After a long winter, people were eager to see what the winter of 2023-24 might have in store and longtime KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt shared his annual snowfall prediction.

No. 5: The Pioneer Woman visits South Dakota

Todd Drummond joined the University of South Dakota football team as a freshman quarterback for the Coyotes in 2023.

During the Dakota Days homecoming game, Ree Drummond, known for her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman, posted a photo on social media of her husband and their son Todd hugging in the DakotaDome after USD’s 38-7 win against Murray State.

No. 6: Watertown police share meteor video

A bright blue light in the night sky was captured by a Water Police Department camera at 3:12 a.m.

Watertown police joked there was a warrant issued for excessive speed in a social media post about the video.

A meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, told KELOLAND News the video looked like a meteor but it did not show up on radar or satellite imagery.

No. 7: ‘It’s like driving into a Hallmark movie’

You can find plenty of Christmas spirit in one Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Lewis Court goes all out Christmas decorations and calls itself North Pole Circle. The neighborhood is part of a holiday lights map put together by a Sioux Falls resident every year.

No. 8: Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

The year 2023 started off with a deadly winter storm and set some snowfall records for areas of South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. Armour recorded 26.5 inches of snow, while Sioux Falls had more than 12 inches in a storm that hit Jan. 2 into Jan. 3.

No. 9: When will South Dakota get its first blizzard?

After a longer winter in the early months of 2023, people were eager to know when the snow would start falling in South Dakota.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada spoke about some of the high temperatures in early December where a few low 70s were recorded.

No. 10: Pierre reporter accused of using Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell number for prank call

In May, a reporter was arrested and charged with making threatening, harassing or misleading contacts/

Dakota News Now and KOTA Territory announced they fired Pierre-based reporter Austin Goss.

Authorities traced the call through Midcontinent Communications to Goss’ Fort Pierre address. The investigation found that Goss had multiple personal and professional communications with the governor and that “it would stand to reason that Austin may have come in possession of Governor Noem’s personal phone number during one of these contacts.”

Goss pleaded guilty to a class 2 misdemeanor of disorderly conduct and apologized in court to Noem and to the target of his prank call as well as his family and law enforcement.