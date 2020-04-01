Tools to help you stay connected with loved ones

SIOUX, FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but still want to connect with loved ones there are a multitude of options for you. One option is video-calls.

There are various free options and apps you can use to videochat with someone. One that can be used on any platform is Zoom. The software works on any type of desktop, web browser or smartphone. Plus, it just takes an e-mail to sign up. Once signed in you can schedule a meeting or join one. All you need for a meeting is the link, and, of course, your device’s camera.

The creators have also expanded their options for the free portion of the app. You are able to upgrade for other features, but the free option allows up to 40 minute video-calls with a maximum of 100 people. However, Zoom is temporarily lifting that time limit for schools affected by COVID-19. Educators just have to fill out a request form.

Another option that is also available for any device is Facebook Messenger. Facebook’s messaging system is known more so for instant messages, but it also allows you to videocall your friends. This group chat can have up to eight people.

Facebook is also providing a hub of resources to use to stay connected, not just with loved ones, but with community resources, businesses and Government Health Organizations.

WhatsApp is an option geared towards smartphones. It’s an app you can download to send instant messages to your contacts connected with the app. WhatsApp’s website says if you’re video calling on an Android you must have a 4.1 or newer version. If your phone’s operating system isn’t supported, video calling won’t be available to you. They also added this note –

Make sure you have a strong Internet connection when placing or receiving video calls. A poor or improperly configured connection might result in poor video and audio quality. If you’re connected to Wi-Fi, your video call quality is dependent on your wireless network signal and network data speed. WhatsApp Inc.

Their website gives step-by-step instructions on how to make videocalls and group calls.

Thirdly is Facetime. Facetime is only for Apple devices but can be used on both smartphones and computers. It does require iOS 10.0 or later. You can also use Facetime on your iPad and iPod touch. Up to six people can be on the videocall.

If you don’t like the options above, Skype is available as well. It’s available for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. Once you download the app, you can group video call with up to 50 people. Skype also allows for group screen sharing. Click here, for more details about group video chats.

If you’re looking for a videocall geared more toward business, Google Hangouts may be your answer.

Hangouts is free, but certain upgrades help to allow more participants and features. This app also uses just a single link for everyone to click on to join.

An app focused for the younger crowd is Houseparty. It allows up to eight people in a “room.” You add friends and once logged in, you can see who else is online. You can jump into different videocalls or ‘rooms,’ or you can lock a room to keep it private.

This app also has games built-in that you can play with the people you’re video chatting with.

All in all, there are a lot of options out there to connect with people that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Be sure to weigh all your options, and see what would work best for your family, friends or coworkers.