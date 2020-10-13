Titans cruise past S.F. Christian; Johnson and Lake combine for more than 300 yards and three scores

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Tea Area and Sioux Falls Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area Titans racked up 433 yards of total offense on their way to a 30-9 win over Sioux Falls Christian on Friday, October 9.

The offense wasn’t the only star of the show Friday as the defense held the Chargers to just 225 yards and zero touchdowns, while forcing three turnovers.

The game started with an onside kick recovery by the Chargers. However, that drive would stall out inside the ten and lead to a short field goal.

The first Tea Area possession led to an interception by Sioux Falls Christian’s Tate Snyder, but that’s when the Titan defense stepped up.

Following a quarterback punt by SFC, the Titans started at their own 1 yard line. Six plays and 99 yards later, Austin Lake strolled into the endzone for the Titans first points.

The next Titan touchdown drive took only five plays as Kaden Johnson muscled in for an eleven yard touchdown.

Leading 17-6 at halftime, the Titans allowed another Gage Griebel field goal to start the third quarter to make it 17-9, but that’s as close as the game would get from there.

Tea Area responded with a seven play, 59 yard drive that took three minutes and thirty-two seconds off the clock and ended with a touchdown run for Jaxon Weber.

The next drive followed an interception by Jeff Worth.

That drive last just two plays and 39 seconds as Austin Lake hit Conner Mulder in stride for the easy 23 yard touchdown.

The Titans would get the ball back with more than six minutes left in the game.

The Titans may have needed a punt, had it not been for the play of the game from Tea Area’s Conner Mulder.

The Titans would run out the rest of the clock and pick up an impressive 30-9 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL Tea Area Titans (6-0) 7 10 7 6 30 Sioux Falls Christian Chargers (2-4) 3 3 3 0 9 Score by quarter

The Titans were led by running back Kaden Johnson who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Tea Area Quarterback Austin Lake rushed for 70 yards and a score, while also throwing for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Titans were led by Chase Van Tol and TJ Krietlow who each had six tackles. Defensive back Jeff Worth had two interceptions.

The Chargers were led by Brookings Nelson who threw for 139 yards and rushed for 17 yards. The SFC quarterback also had a reception for 24 yards.

Wyatt Markie led the way for SFC with 9 total tackles.

